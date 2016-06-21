BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 UBIC Inc :
* Says unit EvD, Inc (EvD) to merge unit UBIC North America, Inc (UNA) and unit TechLaw Solutions, Inc (TLS)
* Says UNA to be dissolved after merger
* Says TLS to be subsidiary of EvD
* Says EvD abd UNA engaged in e-discovery business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bNeLrO
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing