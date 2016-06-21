BRIEF-Actcall to take out 280 mln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 280 million yen from The Chiba Bank, Ltd. on May 26
June 21 Kwong Lung Enterprise :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$319,407,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 8
* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16
* Record date July 16
* Payment date Aug. 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016