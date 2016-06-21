June 21 Kwong Lung Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$319,407,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 8

* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16

* Record date July 16

* Payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35up

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)