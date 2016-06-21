** Shares of Indian companies focussed on rural markets rise
after the weather office said on Monday monsoon rains had
covered nearly half of the country
** Two-wheeler makers Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero
MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd gain 0.93
pct to 1.41 pct, on hopes good monsoon rains will boost sales
** Tractor company Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises
as much as 1.54 pct
** June to September monsoon is crucial for farm output and
economic growth in India, where just over half of arable land is
fed by rain
** Monsanto India Ltd and Kaveri Seed Co Ltd
rise over 1.50 pct each, while Insecticides (India)
Ltd gains 2.90 pct