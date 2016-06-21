** Shares of Indian companies focussed on rural markets rise after the weather office said on Monday monsoon rains had covered nearly half of the country

** Two-wheeler makers Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd gain 0.93 pct to 1.41 pct, on hopes good monsoon rains will boost sales

** Tractor company Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises as much as 1.54 pct

** June to September monsoon is crucial for farm output and economic growth in India, where just over half of arable land is fed by rain

** Monsanto India Ltd and Kaveri Seed Co Ltd rise over 1.50 pct each, while Insecticides (India) Ltd gains 2.90 pct