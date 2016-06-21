BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 SOFTMAX CO.,LTD. :
* Says it will issue 170,068 shares of common stock through private placement
* Sets issue price at 5,880 won per share, to raise proceeds of 1 billion won for operations
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xzIauy3h
Further company coverage:
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing