BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 24 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5QqSRoGe
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration