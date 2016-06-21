June 21 Anhui Gujing Distillery :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to A shareholders of record on June 24 and B shareholders of record on June 29 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/352Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)