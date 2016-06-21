BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market
June 21 Sichuan Swellfun Co., Ltd:
* Says it appointed Ho Danny as CFO of the company


* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration