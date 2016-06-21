BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market
June 21 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it scraps full acquisition plan for Qingdao pharmacy firm

(Beijing Headline News)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration