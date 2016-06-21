BRIEF-Synergy Group approves bond issue program for up to RUB 10 billion
* SAYS APPROVES BOND ISSUE PROGRAM FOR UP TO RUB 10 BILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2pGhiYU
June 21 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co.,Ltd:
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 400 million yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share
* Says the debentures with a term of 270 days
* Says Bank of Beijing served as main underwriter
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GcgCozPH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS APPROVES BOND ISSUE PROGRAM FOR UP TO RUB 10 BILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2pGhiYU
* Says has nominated Atle Eide, a senior partner in the private equity investment company HitecVision, as its new chair of board