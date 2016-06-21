BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering :
* Says it issued 765,306,120 new shares through private placement at 3.92 yuan per share
* Says it raised 2,999,999,990.4 yuan in total
* Says the new shares will be traded on June 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35MJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration