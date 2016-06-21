June 21 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering :

* Says it issued 765,306,120 new shares through private placement at 3.92 yuan per share

* Says it raised 2,999,999,990.4 yuan in total

* Says the new shares will be traded on June 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35MJ

