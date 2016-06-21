June 21 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 24 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QN5Y9j

