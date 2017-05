June 21 Shaanxi Broadcast & Tv Network Intermediary Group Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it will set up a JV in Xi'An City, with three companies

* The joint venture will be engaged in computer information system and data system development business, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the co to invest 5.1 million yuan to hold 51 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5XlXPinB

