June 21 Eclat Textile :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$10.5 per share (T$2,824,367,322 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 12

* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18

* Record date July 18

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35Rw

