Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gmO1ma
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.