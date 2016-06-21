BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Elitegroup Computer Systems :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$1,114,805,935 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 17
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc