June 21 Taiwan Calsonic :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$12,800,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 27

* Last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2

* Record date Aug. 2

* Payment date Sep. 1

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35TN

