June 21 Visual Photonics Epitaxy :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$530,063,632 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13

* Record date July 13

* Payment date July 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/35Ur

