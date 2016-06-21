BRIEF-India's Dhanlaxmi Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
June 21 Tidehold Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$19,609,920 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 11 to July 15
* Record date July 15
* Payment date Aug. 10
