BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Visual Photonics Epitaxy :
* Says it adjusts 2015 dividend to T$2.17648422 per share from T$2.15 per share
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc