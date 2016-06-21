June 21 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd :

* Says Zhonghe Co Ltd to acquire 37.25 percent stake in a Sichuan-based lithium materials co and 100 percent in a Sichuan-based lithium co, from Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, via shares issue

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b3L1LE

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)