Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd :
* Says Zhonghe Co Ltd to acquire 37.25 percent stake in a Sichuan-based lithium materials co and 100 percent in a Sichuan-based lithium co, from Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, via shares issue
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b3L1LE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.