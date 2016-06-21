BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up unit in Xiamen city with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($30.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LRBgj
($1 = 6.5808 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc