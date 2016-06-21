BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the wholly owned unit MENOX Co,Ltd. will undertake the merger with the wholly owned unit Ikyum on Aug. 1
* Says both of the two units are engaged in service of technology support and development of system
* Says Ikyum will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j1cAzD
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc