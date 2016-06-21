June 21 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says the wholly owned unit MENOX Co,Ltd. will undertake the merger with the wholly owned unit Ikyum on Aug. 1

* Says both of the two units are engaged in service of technology support and development of system

* Says Ikyum will be dissolved after the merger

