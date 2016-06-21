June 21 Global View :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$189,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13

* Record date July 13

* Payment date July 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36rj

