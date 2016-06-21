Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Metaltech Industrial :
* Says it will issue 6,000,000 new shares through private placement at T$4.3 per share
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and repay loans
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36rD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.