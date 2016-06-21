BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Primax Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.1 per share (T$927,932,930 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 19
* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25
* Record date July 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36sU
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc