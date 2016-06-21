BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says its subsidiaries, Kahon 3 Oy and SoftBank Group Capital Limited entered into a definitive agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent) to sell all of their 72.2 percent stake in Supercell Oy to Tencent for $7.3 billion
* Say Supercell Oy is engaged in production and distribution of mobile game applications, based in Finland
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/J9KeIZ
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc