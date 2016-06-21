Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins bid for infrastructure and city renovation projects in Guizhou province for 10.9 billion yuan ($1.66 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LXQ3T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5807 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: