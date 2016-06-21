June 21 KD Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$9.6934 per share (T$639,351,926 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

* Payment date Aug. 17

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3633

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)