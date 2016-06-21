BRIEF-India's Dhanlaxmi Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
June 21 Rich Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$376,996,356 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 8
* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16
* Record date July 16
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3655
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: