Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Rich Development :
* Says it adjusts 2015 dividend to T$0.50672049 per share from T$0.5 per share
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: