May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 EnTie Commercial Bank :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$1,007,806,504 in total) and preferred stock dividend of T$398,786,964 for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/368f
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/368f
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: