BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Cipherlab :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$68,489,120 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 17 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22
* Record date July 22
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc