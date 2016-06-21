Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 La Kaffa International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$107,854,100 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$40,445,300 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24
* Payment date Aug. 19
