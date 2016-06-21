BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Auras Technology :
* Says it will issue 5,000,000 new shares at T$50 per share
* Says 12 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 78 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 54.689832 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36AJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc