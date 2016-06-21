Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 EnTie Commercial Bank :
* Says it will merge with its insurance broker wholly owned subsidiary with merger record date of Aug. 1
* Says the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/36Bh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: