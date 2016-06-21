June 21 Alpha Group

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.31 million) commercial paper

* Says it agrees to sell 90 percent stake in cultural firm for 306 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28KuleL; bit.ly/28KMmuj

