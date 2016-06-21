BRIEF-Future Enterprises allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 21 Alpha Group
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.31 million) commercial paper
* Says it agrees to sell 90 percent stake in cultural firm for 306 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28KuleL; bit.ly/28KMmuj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement