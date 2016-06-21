June 21 Digital China Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 419.1 million yuan ($63.67 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on June 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28QDV2j; bit.ly/28MZnq1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)