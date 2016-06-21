BRIEF-Future Enterprises allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 21 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.31 million) from 1.6 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LRK4Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement