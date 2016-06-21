June 21 Egypt's central bank kept the pound
steady at 8.78 pounds to the dollar at an official foreign
currency auction on Tuesday, its first sale of foreign currency
since raising its benchmark interest rate by one percentage
point last week.
Central bank data showed it had sold $115.6 million at a
cut-off price of 8.78 pounds per dollar, unchanged from last
week. The currency was weaker on the black market.
Currency traders cited a range of 11.05-11.08 pounds per
dollar as the black market rate on Tuesday, slightly weaker than
last week's rate of 10.95 pounds per dollar.
Egypt's central bank has permanently closed two more
exchange companies for selling foreign currency at more than the
official rate as it steps up a campaign to crush a flourishing
black market, exchange bureau and central bank sources said.
The central bank has been cracking down on exchange bureaux
trading dollars at a rate far outside its set range but the gap
between official and black market rates continues to widen and a
March devaluation failed to ease an acute dollar shortage.
Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions, giving
priority for imports of essential goods.
The central bank has kept the pound artificially strong
since it devalued the currency in March to 8.78 per dollar from
7.7301 and announced a more flexible exchange rate policy.
Last Thursday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the
overnight deposit rate from 10.75 percent to 11.75 percent, its
highest in over a decade. It hiked the overnight lending rate
from 11.75 percent to 12.75 percent, its highest since 2008.
A shortage of dollars in the formal banking system since a
2011 uprising that drove away tourists and foreign investors,
key sources of hard currency, has made it difficult for import
businesses. Many of them now rely on a black market where they
can procure currency for a higher price.
The pound's rate on the black market has grown weaker since
the March devaluation, at which time it was roughly in line with
the official rate.
(Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Catherine Evans)