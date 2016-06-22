BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on JUne 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29


* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project