June 22 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on JUne 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/f3kDHa

