Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
June 22 Shanghai East-China Computer Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xIuL85Px
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)