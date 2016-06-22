BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/39cE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project