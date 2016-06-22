Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
June 22 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire network technology firm for about 600 million yuan ($91.11 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 270 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LF0pF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5857 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)