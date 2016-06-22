June 22 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc :

* Says it to repurchase up to 248,300,100 shares of its common stock, representing a 23.47 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 73,000,229,400 yen in total, from June 23 to Aug. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ji1p4M

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)