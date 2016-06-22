** Shares of agri-machinery and equipment manufacturer Escorts Ltd rise as much as 14.19 pct to their highest since Nov. 2010

** Stock has cut above the ascending trend channel spanning more than two months alongside its upper Bollinger band, a bullish signal (tmsnrt.rs/28LH2pL)

** Price volume trend (PVT) indicator at record high, indicating price rise is supported by volume

** MACD is positive and above its signal line, another positive for the stock

** Stock has gained 35 pct from March 21, as of Tuesday's close