BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd fall as much as 2.6 pct, snapping a six-session wining streak
** Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, said its annual profit could be cut by 1 bln pounds ($1.47 bln) by 2020 if Britain leaves the European Union - sources
** Tata Motors shares biggest drag on the NSE and BSE indexes
** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct loss since June 13 ($1 = 0.6813 pounds) (samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.