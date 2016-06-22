Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
June 22 Gree Inc :
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in Pokelabo, Inc.(currently named Mynet Games) to Mynet Inc for 420 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KZFw6X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)