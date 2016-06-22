June 22 Japan Excellent Inc :

* Says it will buy a Tokyo-based property for 11.42 billion yen in total

* Says it will take out 11.5 billion yen loan for the acquisition

* Says it will issue units to raise 5.8 billion yen in total via public offering and private placement, to pay back part of the loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Dr24N5; goo.gl/U27Ygy; goo.gl/xJd2AX

