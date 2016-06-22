BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Japan Excellent Inc :
* Says it will buy a Tokyo-based property for 11.42 billion yen in total
* Says it will take out 11.5 billion yen loan for the acquisition
* Says it will issue units to raise 5.8 billion yen in total via public offering and private placement, to pay back part of the loan
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project