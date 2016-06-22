Jun 22 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.65 10.35 Net 3.36 3.14 Div 2,570 yen 2,570 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8987.T