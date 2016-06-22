BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Frontier Real Estate Investment :
* Says it adjusts asset transfer date to June 29 from June 23
* Says the transaction plan was disclosed on March 30
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project